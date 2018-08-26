Kristin Cavallari Gets Emotional at Uncommon James Store Opening on the Season Finale of Very Cavallari

It's the day we've all been waiting for!

On the season finale of Very Cavallari, Uncommon James opened its first storefront and the monumental moment saw the brand's boss Kristin Cavallari crying tears of joy as she officially planted her roots in Nashville.

"It's surreal that I'm standing before you in my very first store. This was a little thought that I had about seven years ago, but I never thought it would actually happen," an emotional Kristin explained to the crowd. "I honestly might cry and that is not like me."

The entrepreneur went on to thank hubby and "super dad" Jay Cutlerfor supporting her dream as well as the Uncommon James girls and her mother who attended the store opening.

The crew shopped, sipped on champagne and snacked on some last minute hors d'oeuvres as they celebrated Uncommon James' big night, but it wasn't long before the company ran into a damaging snafu.