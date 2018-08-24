Why Ben Affleck Relapsed Again—and What's Next

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 11:10 AM
Not even Batman is exempt from the struggles of addiction.
Just a few days after news broke that Ben Affleck was entering rehab, E! News is learning more details into what led the A-list actor to seek professional help.
While there were many factors that impacted his decision, one struggle was his recent split from Lindsay Shookus.
"Ben had been content in his relationship with Lindsay, but the travel became a lot to deal with," a source shared with E! News. "They talked about Lindsay moving to LA but it wasn't going to happen."
Our insider added, "They tried hard to make it work but with their families on both coasts it was tough to have a consistent relationship. This put a strain on Ben and he started drinking again."
Theo Wargo/Getty Image
Another source shared with E! News that Ben was doing well for the last few months and very committed to his sobriety. But recently, he started to slip up and began drinking again.
On Wednesday evening, Jennifer Garner was spotted driving her soon-to-be ex-husband to an undisclosed rehab facility.
We're told Ben was not resistant to getting help and reached out for assistance. As for Jennifer, she wanted to be there for him and show support.
The Hollywood actor has long struggled with alcohol addiction and previously completed a rehab stint in March 2017. At the time, Ben spoke out about his struggles in a Facebook post to his fans and followers.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he shared. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
Ben continued, "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
According to a source, Ben will be in a different program this time around for at least 30 days. "He wants to try something different and knows he needs more help," an insider shared.
And with no immediate projects on the horizon, the Oscar winner can focus entirely on his health while receiving support at home.
"[Jen] will continue to be there for him and not turn her back," a source previously shared. "She feels like she can't do that to her kids and that she wants him to be in their lives."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?