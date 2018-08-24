Ashley Benson Reveals She Wasn't Paid for Spring Breakers

In spite of her high-profile projects and popularity, Ashley Benson is definitely not a pretty little spender.

In an interview with Instyle, Benson reveals she is not only quite frugal, but she's willing to make financial sacrifices to work on projects she loves.

The avid thrift shopper admits she will sometimes splurge on things like handbags and her dogs' outfits. When it comes to real estate, she says, "That's basically where I invest all of my money. I don't spend on clothes, but real estate, I think, is a great investment. I like to buy houses and flip them...It's kind of a fun family thing to do with my grandfather."