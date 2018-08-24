Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Date Night Gets Competitive Thanks to Ping Pong

Game night always turns into one unforgettable date night.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis headed to Dodger Stadium Thursday night to attend Clayton and Ellen Kershaw's 6th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event.

While supporting the important cause was first priority, this Hollywood couple couldn't help but show off their competitive spirit when playing ping pong.

According to an eyewitness, the pair faced off against Clayton and his partner. And while the match was a close call, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was the lucky one who advanced onto the next round.

"Mila and Ashton looked like they were having the best date night," an eyewitness shared. "You can tell they love Dodgers baseball and know all the players. They wanted to have fun."