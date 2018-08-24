Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Husband Kroy Biermann Once Tried to Dump Her

Kim Zolciak-Biermann says Kroy Biermann tried to break up with her a few months after they began dating...and she was not having it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the former NFL player met at the charity event Dancing Stars of Atlanta in May 2010 and married a year later. Kim, 40, and Kroy, 32, share six children, including Kim's two daughters from previous relationships.

Kim said on her podcast House of Kim this week that when they began dating, they tried to keep their romance quiet. Later that summer, paparazzi photos of Kim visiting Kroy at an Atlanta Falcons training camp went viral and the football player was bombarded with uncomfortable questions from his friends, family and agent. Days later, he sent her a text that she said made her sick to her stomach.

"[It said] probably something to the effect of, 'Hey...just want to let you know it might be in our best interest to go our separate ways,'" Kroy said on Kim's podcast.