From Big Bang to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

Get ready for the final "Bazinga!" Yes, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end during the 2018-2019 TV season after 12 years on the air. Producers made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 22, the day after the first taping of the new season.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."

However, The Big Bang Theory isn't the only show coming to an end during the 2018-2019 year. It's one of many veteran programs that are coming to an end, most on them are saying goodbye on their own terms.