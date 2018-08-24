Lucifer and Chloe Banter Over Murder in Lucifer Deleted Scene

We may have to wait for more new episodes of Lucifer until Netflix decides to bless us with them, but we don't have to wait for new scenes from old episodes!

The season three DVD is about to be released, which means it's time for deleted scenes, and E! News has an exclusive one for you right here.

In the scene from the season three premiere, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) are having a bit of a disagreement on how to handle a suspect in a case, especially when that suspect might have been responsible for his own kidnapping, and Lucifer's first instinct is to "destroy the deviant slime" who captured him and also rudely "complimented Chloe's lady parts."