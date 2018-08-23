Scott Eastwood Shares Seriously X-Rated Sex Confessions

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 5:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scott Eastwood

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In case you were wondering, Scott Eastwood is having sex… and lots of it!

The actor stopped by the podcast Live Life Better to discuss his own beliefs about sex. Scott had no trouble jumping right into the subject and told the host Emily Mortimer he believes, "Everyone should be having sex, with themselves or with someone else." The 32-year-old explained that it is a healthy thing people should embrace, much in the way he does.

And when he was asked about his own sexual relationships, the Longest Ride star shared that he is "single, dating and having sex, lots of it." Whether or not he is having sex with only one or multiple people, however, "depends when you ask me."

His willingness to discuss the topic largely stems from his belief that sex is "the most natural thing we as humans do."

Eastwood, whose father is Clint Eastwood, said people, especially girls, need to understand the importance of never being "ashamed or embarrassed about your sex life." He claimed, "Instead of embracing sexual culture, women put each other down."

Photos

Scott Eastwood's Shirtless Pics

Scott Eastwood

Brad Barket/Getty Images

For him, he used to be insecure about the level of knowledge he had on the topic in comparison to his partners. "I felt more sexually advanced than some of the people I was with. I had been down a darker road," the actor shared.

Now that he is more comfortable with his sexuality, he doesn't know if he could ever commit to a monogamous relationship. Although, he admits, "I feel both sides of the coin. If I'm in a relationship sometimes I'm like, 'God, I don't want to be in a relationship. I don't want to be responsible for somebody.' Then if I'm not in a relationship, then you're like, 'Ah, I want to be in a relationship. I want to Netflix and chill.'"

Besides educating the general public about what goes on in his bedroom, Eastwood hopes to spread awareness about the importance of the topic.

"It is so important to have healthy sex, safe sex, and to be comfortable with yourself," he urged.

To hear the full interview, check out the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Eastwood , Sex , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Newest Topless Photo Is Totally Flawless

Sam Hunt, 2017 CMT Music Awards

OMG, Sam Hunt Is Practically Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head and Beard

Ariana Grande Subtly Shades Travis Scott's Marketing Tactics

Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima in Nightclub Fight

Kendra Wilkinson Says "Divorce Sucks" on Social Media

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin Reveals Past Battle With Anorexia

Nicki Minaj Insists She Still "F--king Loves" Kylie Jenner

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.