The Surreal Side of Meghan Markle's Fairy Tale: Inside Her First 100 Days of Royalty

What isn't unusual, be it good or bad, about Meghan Markle's life these days?

We can go on about how relatable she is, with her perfectly tousled updos and her initial reluctance to wear pantyhose, or how she's injected a dose of freshness into the perennially stodgy British monarchy. But really, her life is mainly just weird.

Since marrying Prince Harry on May 19, the inarguable fairy-tale aspects of her existence—from the sheer fact that she married a prince and now lives in a palace to her new status as a VIP weekend guest over at Casa Clooney—have run up against some stiff competition from the real world, a world that's so far proved very unwilling to let her go.

"It's interesting that Meghan has just joined the biggest soap opera in the world and she has just landed the biggest role of her life as an actress," Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, said on Yahoo! UK's The Royal Box this month. "I think, yes, she did want to be famous, she's got everything that she wanted, but I [also] think 'be careful what you wish for,' because sometimes it's not all that it seems."