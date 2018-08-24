Jenna Dewan's Style Is in Full Bloom and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 4:04 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Jenna Dewan

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Summer is on its way out and celebrities are taking full advantage of the warm weather with beautiful, body-baring clothing.

Jenna Dewan is a prime example. The World of Dance host attended Amazon's Back-to-School Prep in the Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a silky, floral dress with silver heeled sandals. With spaghetti straps and small ruffle details, the look is ultra-feminine and worthy of any upscale summer events. It's fun and the silhouette is flirty, revealing her décolletage, back and arms.

Kim Kardashian also followed suit in a neon pink number. For the 25th anniversary of vintage boutique, What Goes Around Comes Around, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians wore a vintage Versace dress (very similar to the custom Yeezy dress she wore to Kylie Jenner's birthday party).

Jenna Dewan's Best Looks

Love their looks? Keep scrolling for the best celebrity fashion of the week and vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

While the KKW Beauty owner looks ultra-fit in this vintage Versace number, she has a thing for fast food, as seen with her sparkling french fry purse. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Leona Lewis

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Leona Lewis

The singer's ethereal dress is stunning, paired with her blond curls. With heeled sandals, this dress would be perfect for a small, outdoor wedding.

ESC: Best Dressed, Ciara

Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock

Ciara

This singer makes shoulder pads look good in an asymmetrical dress with black heeled boots.  

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

To receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Love, Simon showed up with class, wearing a navy blue midi dress and matching pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed, Tracee Ellis Ross

Ryan Miller/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star attends the Harper Bazaar's Excellence in Television Costume Design event in a look that would turn heads. This royal blue suit is the ultimate transitional look from summer to fall.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jenna Dewan

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jenna Dewan

The World of Dance host celebrates back-to-school in an outfit that would turn any drop off zone into photo opp. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Leona Lewis

Gotham/GC Images

Shanina Shaik

The Model Squad star is dangerously fashionable in a black, silky top, high-waist pants and a small purse.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lana Condor

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Lana Candor

The To All the Boys I Once Loved star looked regal in a cream one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high split at the premiere of the movie.

ESC: Best Dressed, Rhyon Nicole

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rhyon Nicole Brown

The Empire singer stunned in an all-white suit for the 3rd annual Black Music Honors, which honored the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

ESC: Best Dressed, Devon Windsor

Gotham/GC Images

Devon Windsor

The Model Squad star gears up for her spotlight during NYFW, wearing a balloon-sleeve button-down and pants with an interesting belt feature. Thoughts?

