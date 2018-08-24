Jenna Dewan's Style Is in Full Bloom and More Best Dressed Stars

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Summer is on its way out and celebrities are taking full advantage of the warm weather with beautiful, body-baring clothing.
Jenna Dewan is a prime example. The World of Dance host attended Amazon's Back-to-School Prep in the Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a silky, floral dress with silver heeled sandals. With spaghetti straps and small ruffle details, the look is ultra-feminine and worthy of any upscale summer events. It's fun and the silhouette is flirty, revealing her décolletage, back and arms.
Kim Kardashian also followed suit in a neon pink number. For the 25th anniversary of vintage boutique, What Goes Around Comes Around, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians wore a vintage Versace dress (very similar to the custom Yeezy dress she wore to Kylie Jenner's birthday party).
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
While the KKW Beauty owner looks ultra-fit in this vintage Versace number, she has a thing for fast food, as seen with her sparkling french fry purse.
BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Leona Lewis
The singer's ethereal dress is stunning, paired with her blond curls. With heeled sandals, this dress would be perfect for a small, outdoor wedding.
Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock
Ciara
This singer makes shoulder pads look good in an asymmetrical dress with black heeled boots.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Garner
To receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Love, Simon showed up with class, wearing a navy blue midi dress and matching pumps.
Ryan Miller/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish star attends the Harper Bazaar's Excellence in Television Costume Design event in a look that would turn heads. This royal blue suit is the ultimate transitional look from summer to fall.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Jenna Dewan
The World of Dance host celebrates back-to-school in an outfit that would turn any drop off zone into photo opp.
Gotham/GC Images
Shanina Shaik
The Model Squad star is dangerously fashionable in a black, silky top, high-waist pants and a small purse.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Lana Candor
The To All the Boys I Once Loved star looked regal in a cream one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high split at the premiere of the movie.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Rhyon Nicole Brown
The Empire singer stunned in an all-white suit for the 3rd annual Black Music Honors, which honored the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
Gotham/GC Images
Devon Windsor
The Model Squad star gears up for her spotlight during NYFW, wearing a balloon-sleeve button-down and pants with an interesting belt feature. Thoughts?