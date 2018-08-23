Ireland Baldwin Reveals Past Battle With Anorexia

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her past struggles with anorexia.

On Thursday the model revealed she used to battle the eating disorder in a series of pictures shared to her Instagram Stories. She captioned one photo of herself, "Anorexia throwback."

She followed up the picture by explaining how she would "eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn't feel my legs right before bed."

Baldwin said these unhealthy habits were triggered by reading negative comments on social media. She said, "Anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights."

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance," Ireland shared.