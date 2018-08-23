Baby No. 4? Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian's Family Plans

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren't ready for a fourth child as of now, but will they be in the near future?

After reports surfaced this week stating that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Stronger" rapper are currently planning for another baby, Kim told E! News, "None of that was true."

"But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so...I don't know," she shared with us. "We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no."

Kim and Kanye share kids North West, 5, Saint West, 2, and Chicago West, who they welcomed via a surrogate in January. Fans of KUWTK will know that Kim has been very open about her journey to have another child following her difficult pregnancies with her eldest children.