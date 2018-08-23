Ariana Grande Is The ''Happiest'' She's Ever Been Thanks to Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is the happiest she's ever been, and it's all thanks to Pete Davidson.

In an interview with Paper magazine, the singer explains her decision to name a song after her fiancé and discusses her ideal wedding day.

Since the Saturday Night Live star entered her life, the songstress has found a happiness she has never experienced before and, unsurprisingly, it shows in her music. "I have an interlude in my album called "Pete Davidson" because I didn't know what else to call it," the Sweetener performer explains. "I played it for Tyler, the Creator and he was like, 'I guess that title makes sense because if I wrote a song about how much I loved waffles and syrup I'd call it 'Waffles and Syrup.'"

In the song, the 25-year-old sings, "Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that."