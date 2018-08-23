Nicki Minaj Clarifies She Still "F--king Loves" Kylie Jenner Amid Travis Scott Feud

"I f--king love her, so we're not going to do that. It's obvious she's got to ride with her man—why the f--k wouldn't she? We're not going to make this something this is not. She's not done anything wrong except support her people. She's a dope girl," Minaj continued. "We're not gonna start a dumbass cat fight...This is strictly about music. She has nothing to do with this. She supported her man as she should. My fans and I aren't feeding into this. We love Kylie."

Minaj's latest remarks about the reality star, one of her famous partying pals at 2018 Coachella, come two days after she postponed her North American tour with Future. It was supposed to start in September and will instead kick off in May 2019.