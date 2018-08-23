Nicki Minaj Clarifies She Still "F--king Loves" Kylie Jenner Amid Travis Scott Feud

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 3:00 PM
Nicki Minaj insists that she still "f--king loves" Kylie Jenner despite feuding online with the reality star's boyfriend, Travis Scott.
Earlier this week, Minaj expressed her outrage on Twitter about how the rapper's new album, ASTROWORLD, beat hers, Queen, for the No. 1 spot on the U.S. albums chart, criticizing the efforts made to promote him. She tweeted, "I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi," referring to the couple's six-month-old daughter. Scott and Jenner have not responded to Minaj's Twitter comments. On Monday, the two women nearly had what could have been an awkward run-in on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs.
"TMZ posted a video saying Kylie Jenner avoided me at the red carpet, it was funny and I thought it was cute. I said it on the last show and I'll say it again. I f--king love Kylie and that's never gonna change," Minaj said on her Apple Music Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio on Thursday. "She has been put in a little awkward situation, but this isn't real life—this is entertainment. I love Kylie and so do my fans."
"I f--king love her, so we're not going to do that. It's obvious she's got to ride with her man—why the f--k wouldn't she? We're not going to make this something this is not. She's not done anything wrong except support her people. She's a dope girl," Minaj continued. "We're not gonna start a dumbass cat fight...This is strictly about music. She has nothing to do with this. She supported her man as she should. My fans and I aren't feeding into this. We love Kylie."
Minaj's latest remarks about the reality star, one of her famous partying pals at 2018 Coachella, come two days after she postponed her North American tour with Future. It was supposed to start in September and will instead kick off in May 2019.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
