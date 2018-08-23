Wilmer Valderrama and More That '70s Show Stars Reflect on 20-Year Anniversary

Can you believe it's been 20 years since That '70s Show made its debut?

That's right! The series, starring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson, first premiered on Fox on Aug. 23, 1998. And in celebration of the anniversary, the show's stars are taking to social media to reflect on their time on the hit series.

Along with a number of cast photos, Valderrama, who played Fez on the show, wrote on Instagram, "August 23, 1998.. this was the first picture we ever took together, 20 years ago today... We had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last.. but we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we traveled the world... we grew up together. We were a family, and will always be."