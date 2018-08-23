Kate Middleton Wears These $7 Stockings to Stay Comfortable in Heels

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock
Just in: Kate Middleton has a super affordable solution to an age-old problem.
With all of her royal engagements, there are occasions that require the Duchess of Cambridge to be on her feet for long periods of time. And, for the majority of those high-society commitments, she wears closed-toe pumps. Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps, Jimmy Choo nude pumps, L.K. Bennett Fern Pumps—while her shoe wardrobe may be heavy with designer names, her footwear does not have a reputation for being comfortable.
Cue the John Lewis Barely-There Non-Slip Tights. The £5 (or $7) hosiery provides a "bare leg look" and comes in three different shades: nude, nearly black and natural tan. According to Cosmopolitan, they're Kate's go-to.