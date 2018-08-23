Bewitched Reboot From Black-ish's Kenya Barris in the Works

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 1:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bewitched, Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Agnes Moorehead

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Another day, another reboot. Bewitched is the latest show poised to return to the small screen thanks to ABC.

According to Deadline, ABC has handed out a pilot production commitment to a new take on Bewitched from black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor. This was Barris' last project with ABC Studios before signing a deal with Netflix.

In the new version of Bewitched, Samantha is a black single mother who meets and marries Darren, a white mortal…who is also a bit of a slacker. The plot, according to Deadline, finds the couple struggling to navigate their differences, and Samantha discovers even though she has magic, a white man is still more powerful in America.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Elizabeth Montgomery starred opposite Dick York (Darren No. 1) and Dick Sargent (Darren No. 2) in the original Bewitched from 1964-1972. A reboot of Bewitched was previously in the works at NBC.

Bewitched joins a growing list of established shows on the way back to air, either as a reboot or revival. Just this week news broke Veronica Mars is likely returning to life thanks to a Hulu and MTV is bringing The Hills back as The Hills: New Beginnings.

Click through our guide to TV remakes, reboots and revivals to learn more about this trend that's not going anywhere soon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
That 70s Show, Cast

Wilmer Valderrama and More That '70s Show Stars Reflect on 20-Year Anniversary

The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons' Emotional The Big Bang Theory Tribute: "I Will Miss All of You...More Than I Can Say"

Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver

Will and Grace Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver for Upcoming Season

Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik on the Show Ending: "Am I Happy? Of Course Not"

Kristin Cavallari, Daily Pop

Kristin Cavallari Vows She's ''Just Getting Started'' Amid Very Cavallari's Big Season 2 News

Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie Hollman, RHOD

Why The Real Housewives of Dallas' Stephanie Hollman Opened Up About Her Past Suicide Attempt

Ashley Hebert, J.P. Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Renew Their Vows

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.