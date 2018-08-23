Josh Peck Expecting First Child With Wife Paige

Josh Peck, Paige O'Brien

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

Josh Peck is going to be a dad!

The Drake and Josh star revealed he and his wife, Paige O'Brien, are expecting their first child by sharing an adorable picture of her growing baby bump. "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there," the actor cheekily captioned the photo on Instagram.

And the daddy-to-be was so excited he shared it on his Twitter too. He joked, "Guys I did it! I'm finally down to my goal weight! Oh and we're pregnant."

Just last year, the actor and his girlfriend were wed in a lavish ceremony in Malibu, while surrounded by their family and friends. Included on the guest list was Peck's Grandfathered co-star John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, who welcomed their first child this year.

Josh Peck, Audi Celebrates the 69th Emmys

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi

Since his nuptials last June, the former child star has started his own Youtube channel, which has amassed over 1.5 million followers, not including the people who follow his podcast Curious With Josh Peck. For the most part, the actor showcases the shenanigans he and his friends get into, but every once in a while the star reunites with his co-stars from his Nickelodeon days.

Just recently, he and Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Helen on Drake and Josh, got together to record an episode for his podcast, which took fans back to the good ole' days.

Congratulations to the couple!

