Why Ben Affleck Entered Rehab for the Third Time

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 1:02 PM
Ben Affleck relapsed and began drinking alone and with rumored new flame Playboy model Shauna Sexton this week before he reached out for help checked into rehab to combat alcohol addiction, E! News has learned.
His soon-to-be-ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, staged an intervention and drove him to a rehab center on Wednesday. E! News has learned that Affleck is currently in treatment. This will mark his third stint in 17 years.
"Ben was having a really tough time," a source told E! News. "He continues to battle addiction. He reached out for help this week."
Two days prior, Affleck was photographed outside of his house appearing to receive a delivery of a Pacifico beer box filled with unidentifiable bottles, a smaller box and a brown paper bag. Also that day, E! News learned the actor and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus had broken up weeks ago after dating for more than a year. News of the split comes after Affleck was spotted out a couple of times with Sexton, sparking romance rumors. She has not commented.
"Ben was doing well for the last few months and very committed to his sobriety. But recently he started to slip up and began drinking again. He wrapped his movie and had some downtime," another insider said. "This week, he was heavily drinking alone at home and with the Playboy model. Jen had family in town and a lot going on but she was well aware of what was going on. She saw the photo of the alcohol being delivered to his house and knew he was home all day and that was the breaking point."
"She arranged for him to go to rehab and staged an intervention with someone from the facility," the insider continued. "Ben was not resistant and knew he needed help. He was grateful that Jen was there for him again and did not fight it."
The insider said that "Jen told the kids that Ben is sick and needs help from a doctor," adding, "She is open and honest with them. It's extremely sad and disappointing that this has happened again, but she will continue to be there for him and not turn her back. She feels like she can't do that to her kids and that she wants him to be in their lives."
"Ben will be in a different program this time for at least 30 days," the insider added. "He wants to try something different and knows he needs more help."
Affleck checked into rehab more than a year after completing a previous inpatient stint to combat alcohol addiction. He had also sought outpatient treatment after his 2017 rehab stint.
Last March, he wrote on Facebook, "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
In 2001, Affleck was treated at the Malibu-based rehabilitation center Promises for alcohol-related struggles.
"I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "It was more a 'let me get myself straight,' before it became a rite of passage."
