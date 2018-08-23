Millie Bobby Brown's Blazer Looks a Lot Like Julia Roberts' '80s Style

Millie Bobby Brown's fashion is ahead of her time.

For a screening of Stranger Things in New York City, the 14-year-old star wore an outfit that looks very familiar. She wore a white T-shirt and multicolored shorts—a look that typically too casual for Hollywood events. Then, the actress (with help from her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips) layered an oversized blazer on top, which could also be worn as a dress. Off-White, Virgil Abloh's celeb-loved streetwear, designed the top, shorts and jacket, which she paired with Tabitha Simmons heels.

With her sparkling blue eyeshadow and wavy lob, the overall look is a modern take on menswear, which we've seen a lot of recently. This week, we've spotted Blake Lively (a true master of the style), Model Squad's Devon Windsor and Maria Menounos also wearing menswear-inspired garments. And, it's a trend that's growing on the red carpet and in street style.