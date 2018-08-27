Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Reveal New Music & Another Baby Are ''Definitely'' in the Plan for Next Year

Evan Ross is officially 30!

In fact, August 26 marked the Star actor's milestone birthday. And, from what we've heard, Diana Ross' son already has big plans for his 30th year.

"I'm hoping for an amazing year," Evan told E! News exclusively on turning the big 3-0. Nevertheless, the industry vet is proud of everything he and wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross have recently accomplished.

"I feel like we really got a lot done this year," Ross continued. "I'm excited about working on this album and keep moving forward to start this tour."

And when he said "a lot," he meant a lot. On top of filming and producing their new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN, the love birds have been collaborating together while exploring their own individual projects.