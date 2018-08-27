Fierce Fashion! Take a Peek at the Model Squad Stars' Best Looks

Looking good, ladies!

There is no denying that Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor all know exactly what they're doing when it comes fashion. No, really.

Whether they're strutting their stuff on the catwalk or hitting a red carpet with their Model Squad besties, these It girls always dress to impress. And, to be completely honest, we couldn't love it more.

For a taste of the Model Squad stars' top notch style, be sure to take a look at the images below!

Photos

Model Squad Stars on the Runway

Shanina Shaik, 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Shanina Shaik

The Aussie star makes a bold statement in a beautiful, bright orange dress at the 2016 CFDDA Fashion Awards.

Olivia Culpo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nine West

Olivia Culpo

We're loving the contrast between Olivia's ethereal sheer skirt, sexy bra top and casual denim jacket and the black belt just brings it all together.

Devon Windsor, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, After Party

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

Va-va-voom! The Victoria's Secret model turns heads by showing lots of skin in a strappy, skin-tight little black dress with cut-outs on both sides.

Article continues below

Nadine Leopold, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Nadine Leopold

Nadine masters balancing glamor and sexiness in a floor length black sheer gown with long sleeves.

Shanina Shaik, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Republic Records

Shanina Shaik

Shanina's thigh-high boots add some sass to this already stunning black ensemble.

Ashley Moore, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Ashley Moore

Ashley shows a hint of skin in a black top and matching pants with silver shoes.

Article continues below

Ping Hue, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Ping Hue

Ping looks 10 feet tall in a simple silver, satin dress.

Hannah Ferguson, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah looks statuesque in this intricate, patterned frock decorated in beautiful beaded fringe detailing.

Devon Windsor, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

The supermodel has legs for days in a black minidress and matching heels.

Article continues below

Shanina Shaik, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Shanina Shaik

Shanina looks like a total boss in this shimmering gold power suit that hints at a bit of cleavage.

Olivia Culpo, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Culpo looks stunning in this strapless, structured Zac Posen dress at the 2016 Emmys.

Daniela Braga, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Daniela Braga

Sleek and sexy! Daniela flashes some leg in a black gown with a plunging neckline. 

Article continues below

Nadine Leopold, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Nadine Leopold

Nadine brings the drama in this gorgeous green gown with the perfect peplum.

Olivia Culpo

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Olivia Culpo

This voluminous white top is super dramatic and pairs perfectly with the simpler black peekaboo skirt.

Hannah Ferguson, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah goes old Hollywood glam in a baby blue halter gown.

Article continues below

Caroline Lowe, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Caroline Lowe

Caroline looks stunningly sophisticated in a white dress with sheer paneling paired with nude pumps.

Olivia Culpo, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo

Olivia is a ray of sunshine in this yellow floor length Rebecca Minkoff gown at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Ashley Moore, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Ashley Moore

Ashley's off-the-shoulder top pairs perfectly with this shimmering gold skirt.

Article continues below

Daniela Braga, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Daniela Braga

Daniela shows off her hot bod in this long sleeved white mini dress.

Caroline Lowe, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Caroline Lowe

Wowzers! Caroline looks red hot in a cleavage-baring midi dress.

Devon Windsor

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

Devon oozes sexy appeal in a nude slip dress and feathered shawl at the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party.

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Culpo

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Olivia is the epitome of Paris chic in a belted white Nina Ricci skirt and top combo and matching white Ferragamo bag.

Ashley Moore, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Vlasta Pilot/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Ashley Moore

Ashley looks cute and classy in black pants and a polkadot corset top.

Ping Hue, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Ping Hue

Ping is fun and flirty in a this patterned halter dress and white heels.

Article continues below

Caroline Lowe, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Caroline Lowe

This graphic pattern is definitely an A+ look.

Daniela Braga, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Daniela Braga

Daniela looks flirty in a white cocktail dress and winged heels.

Nadine Leopold, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Nadine Leopold

Nadine looks white hot in a simple sheer white dress.

Article continues below

Ping Hue, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Ping Hue

The supermodel shows off her fit physique and long legs in a long sleeved red dress and black shoes.

Hannah Ferguson, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Getty Images

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah strikes a fierce pose in a double breasted tuxedo dress with a plunging neckline.

Daniela Braga, Model Squad, Red Carpet Looks

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Daniela Braga

The brunette beauty owns the red carpet in a skin-tight white dress with sexy cut-outs.

Article continues below

Shanina Shaik, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Shanina Shaik

The brunette beauty shows off her long legs in an edgy black Kobi Halperin ensemble with gold embellishments.

Devon Windsor, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

The blond beauty looks super modern in this long-sleeved nude illusion dress with black stripes at the 2015 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

