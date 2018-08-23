Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Dish on Their Friendship On and Off Today

You can't fake chemistry—especially when the clock strikes 7 a.m.

But as morning show viewers know, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have developed a friendship on and off the Today show that can't be denied.

"There are certain things you can't fake. Have you ever gone to lunch with someone and the first few minutes you go, ‘Yes, yes, yes?' You don't know why, you just know yes. That's part of it. You can't make it up," Hoda shared with Parade.

Savannah added, "We trust each other completely and we have each other's back. We want the best for one another, and it shows."

Whether it's handling an exclusive interview, covering breaking news or having some innocent fun on the Today show plaza, these ladies have helped increase NBC's morning show ratings. And perhaps one of the many secrets to their success is the simple fact that both ladies admire each other's skills on and off camera.