Everything You Need to Know About Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Love Story!

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 5:00 AM
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross couldn't be more in love!
Thankfully, their romance is well documented on their new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. Whether their making music together or raising their Hollywood modern family, the two industry vets are practically inseparable.
But when and where did this incredible love story start? It feels like only yesterday that Ashlee and Evan were keeping their relationship under the radar. Time certainly does fly!
From the low key start to their romance to documenting their everyday life for E!, here's everything you need to know about Ashlee and Evan's life together.
Watch Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Share Their Vulnerable Sides in New ASHLEE+EVAN Supertease
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Simpson and Ross were spotted for the first time in July 2013, sparking rumors they were a new couple.
AKM-GSI
The new couple continued to fuel dating rumors when they were snapped holding hands while leaving the Sunset Marquis Hotel in L.A in July 2013.
Dean/MRM/NPG.com
The duo stroll hand in hand through LAX Airport.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Ross and Simpson attend a party for the Jessica Simpson Fall 2013 Campaign in NYC in July 2013.
Splash News
The couple seems to enjoy traveling together.
Thumbs42/FAMEFLYNET
Ross and Simpson hit a Hollywood party.
Article continues below
Brian Lindensmith/All Access Photo Agency
The blond beauty helps her man celebrate his birthday in August 2013.
Bauer-Griffin
Diana Ross' son and Jessica Simpson's sis pic up some goodies in Malibu.
PacificCoastNews
Ross and Simpson go on a double date with Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BandFuse: Rock Legends
The cuties only have eyes for each other.
Premiere/Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The duo attend a November birthday party for Bronx at The Coop in Studio City, where Simpson's ex Pete Wentz was in attendance.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The couple attended the Catching Fire premiere together in November 2013 where Ross told E! News of their holiday plans, "We'll be here for Thanksgiving, and then Christmas we're going to stay where I grew up with my mother. We're bringing Bronx and Ashlee."
Article continues below
LRR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Ross and Simpson go shopping on Melrose over the holiday season.
The hubby and bride to-be announced their engagement on Jan. 13, 2013. "My baby love and I are ENGAGED!!! Hallelujah Hawaii !!!!!" the songstress wrote on Twitter with this pic.
The two tie the knot at Evan's mom Diana Ross' estate in August 2014.
Article continues below
Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com
The happy couple shares a sweet moment just before arrival of their first child together, daughter Jagger.
Dan Steinberg/Invision for Talent Resources/AP Images
Ashlee gave birth to daughter Jagger Snow in July 2015.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The lovebirds share a kiss on the carpet at the God vs Trump premiere in Hollywood in 2016.
Article continues below
Jerritt Clark
Ashlee celebrates her 33rd birthday with her man by her side.
Chad Hurst/Getty Images For Operation Smile
Ashlee, Evan and little Jagger hit the slopes during Operation Smile's Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Utah.
Getty Images
The always fashionable couple look super stylish at a charity even in L.A.
Article continues below
Michael Kovac
Ashlee and Evan turn heads in colorful jackets at the CIROC Summer Colada Kick Off Party in Palm Springs.
SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
The duo promote their upcoming E! series ASHLEE+EVAN at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in 2018.
E!
We can't wait to see these two on ASHLEE+EVAN, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.!
Article continues below
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Reveal New Music & Another Baby Are ''Definitely'' in the Plan for Next Year
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?