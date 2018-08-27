Everything You Need to Know About Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Love Story!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 5:00 AM

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross couldn't be more in love!

Thankfully, their romance is well documented on their new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. Whether their making music together or raising their Hollywood modern family, the two industry vets are practically inseparable.

But when and where did this incredible love story start? It feels like only yesterday that Ashlee and Evan were keeping their relationship under the radar. Time certainly does fly!

From the low key start to their romance to documenting their everyday life for E!, here's everything you need to know about Ashlee and Evan's life together.

Watch Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Share Their Vulnerable Sides in New ASHLEE+EVAN Supertease

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

New Couple?

Simpson and Ross were spotted for the first time in July 2013, sparking rumors they were a new couple.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

AKM-GSI

Hand-Holding

The new couple continued to fuel dating rumors when they were snapped holding hands while leaving the Sunset Marquis Hotel in L.A in July 2013.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Dean/MRM/NPG.com

Travel Companions

The duo stroll hand in hand through LAX Airport.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Weekend Away

Ross and Simpson attend a party for the Jessica Simpson Fall 2013 Campaign in NYC in July 2013.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Splash News

Jet Setters

The couple seems to enjoy traveling together.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Thumbs42/FAMEFLYNET

Clubbin'

Ross and Simpson hit a Hollywood party.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson

Brian Lindensmith/All Access Photo Agency

B-Day Beauties

The blond beauty helps her man celebrate his birthday in August 2013.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Bauer-Griffin

Made in Malibu

Diana Ross' son and Jessica Simpson's sis pic up some goodies in Malibu.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

PacificCoastNews

Double Date!

Ross and Simpson go on a double date with Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BandFuse: Rock Legends

PDA

The cuties only have eyes for each other.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Premiere/Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Friendly Exes

The duo attend a November birthday party for Bronx at The Coop in Studio City, where Simpson's ex Pete Wentz was in attendance.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Holiday Plans

The couple attended the Catching Fire premiere together in November 2013 where Ross told E! News of their holiday plans, "We'll be here for Thanksgiving, and then Christmas we're going to stay where I grew up with my mother. We're bringing Bronx and Ashlee."

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

LRR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Retail Therapy

Ross and Simpson go shopping on Melrose over the holiday season.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Engagement Ring, Twit Pic

Twitter

Engaged!

The hubby and bride to-be announced their engagement on Jan. 13, 2013. "My baby love and I are ENGAGED!!! Hallelujah Hawaii !!!!!" the songstress wrote on Twitter with this pic.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Wedding

Instagram

Married!

The two tie the knot at Evan's mom Diana Ross' estate in August 2014.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com

PDA Alert!

The happy couple shares a sweet moment just before arrival of their first child together, daughter Jagger.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Snow Ross

Dan Steinberg/Invision for Talent Resources/AP Images

She's Here!

Ashlee gave birth to daughter Jagger Snow in July 2015.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

PDA Alert!

The lovebirds share a kiss on the carpet at the God vs Trump premiere in Hollywood in 2016.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Jerritt Clark

B-Day Girl

Ashlee celebrates her 33rd birthday with her man by her side.

Ashlee Simpson, Jagger Snow Ross, Evan Ross

Chad Hurst/Getty Images For Operation Smile

Family Fun

Ashlee, Evan and little Jagger hit the slopes during Operation Smile's Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Utah.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross

Getty Images

Stylish Duo

The always fashionable couple look super stylish at a charity even in L.A.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Coachella 2017

Michael Kovac

Coordinating Couple

Ashlee and Evan turn heads in colorful jackets at the CIROC Summer Colada Kick Off Party in Palm Springs.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

ASHLEE+EVAN

The duo promote their upcoming E! series ASHLEE+EVAN at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in 2018.

ASHLEE + EVAN, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

E!

Back to Reality

We can't wait to see these two on ASHLEE+EVAN, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.!

