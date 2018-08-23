Harry Potter Fans Can Celebrate Halloween at Hogwarts

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 9:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hogwarts, Halloween, Dark Arts, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Attention all Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs! You can celebrate Halloween 2018 at Hogwarts!

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London will again feature a special Dark Arts experience, which runs from September 28 to November 10. The set of Hogwarts' Great Hall, seen in the eight movies, will be decorated with over 100 pumpkins suspended from the ceiling. There will be a Halloween feast, made up of red apples, pumpkins and cauldrons of lollipops, dressing the long tables. Diagon Alley will be decorate to look darker and spookier and vats of slimy Troll snot, buckets of dribbling drool (of the three-headed dog variety) and pools of silvery unicorn blood will be showcased.

In addition, guests over the age of 18 can celebrate early with the Hogwarts After Dark experience, which runs through midnight on the Friday and the weekend before Halloween.

Photos

Harry Potter Reunion at the VIP Preview of Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

They can sip on smoking dry ice cocktails and canapés and enjoy a two-course dinner in the Great Hall, surrounded by the original props and costumes. They are then invited to grab a lantern and follow the spiders into the newly opened Forbidden Forest, where dessert will be served in the company of magical creatures such as Buckbeak the Hippogriff and Aragog the Acromantula.

Beware: Masked Death Eaters will roam around throughout the evening! Wand choreographer Paul Harris will later demonstrate some wand combat moves ahead of a duel with them.

After the feast, guests can explore the studio tour after hours, visiting sets such as the Gryffindor common room and the Weasley family's kitchen. Members of the prop-making department will drop by to reveal some filmmaking secrets. Meanwhile, Butterbeer will be provided in the Backlot Café.

Tickets to the Hogwarts After Dark experience cost 240 pounds ($308) and go on sale on August 28.

Of course, you can also spend Halloween at Hogwarts at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando.

Harry Potter, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Harry Potter , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver

Will and Grace Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver for Upcoming Season

Hailey Baldwin, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring Gets the Close Up We've Been Waiting for

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson's New Suspiria Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Naomi Campbell, David Blaine

Naomi Campbell's Rep Shoots Down David Blaine Dating Rumors

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Her First Pregnancy

Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik on the Show Ending: "Am I Happy? Of Course Not"

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus Reveals Her Struggle With Anxiety and Depression

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.