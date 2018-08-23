Naomi Campbell's Rep Shoots Down David Blaine Dating Rumors

Does Naomi Campbell have a new man in her life? Not so fast!

Photos emerged of the iconic supermodel on a yacht earlier this week with magician David Blaine. As TMZ reported, the two were snapped hanging out together on the boat while in the south of France.

While the sighting has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation that a romance might be brewing, Campbell's rep shot down the budding rumors.

"Naomi and David are not dating," her rep told E! News. "They have been great friends for many years now, but nothing more than that."

A source further told E! News that the two have been friends for more than two decades and were on the boat with a bunch of other people.