Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Her First Pregnancy

Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love Geary has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before having their daughter Mia Love Thicke.

During an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, the 23-year-old model was asked about miscarriages and if they "scared" her. "I had one before Mia," April replied. "But I'm not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn't good for the baby."

She then added, "Life happens and we can't control everything."

It was just one year ago that Robin and April revealed that they're expecting a child together. April gave birth to Mia in February, with Robin announcing the news on Instagram, writing, "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love."