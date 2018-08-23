Will and Grace Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver for Upcoming Season

Adam Rippon is dipping his ice skate into the world of scripted TV. E! News has learned the Olympic bronze medalist will appear in an upcoming episode of Will & Grace as himself—and he's not the only special guest.

In addition to Rippon, Matt Bomer is coming to play as McCoy Whitman, a "smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor" who dates Will (Eric McCormack). But wait, there's more: Minnie Driver is returning as Lorraine Finster, Karen's nemesis and stepdaughter. Look for Karen (Megan Mullally) to seek her out at a strip club to try and get more money in her divorce settlement. Rippon, Bomer and Driver join previously announced guest stars David Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack.