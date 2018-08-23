Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Reacts to Ashley Jacobs' Apology: "Are You Kidding Me?"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 5:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashley Jacobs, Kathryn Dennis

Paul Cheney/Bravo

Kathryn Dennis wasn't afraid to let the world know what she really thinks of Ashley Jacobs' apology. 

After Jacobs took to Instagram on Wednesday to publicly apologize for criticizing Dennis' parenting, fellow Southern Charm star Danni Bird shared a video of Dennis reacting to Jacobs' mea culpa.

Dennis was visibly stunned by the post and wasn't afraid to take a few jabs at Jacobs' words. For instance, Jacobs wrote she had "learned a tremendous lesson," to which Dennis replied, "This lesson? That's a tremendous word for you!" 

Dennis also reacted to Jacobs' conclusion of the apology, which read, "I can't rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I'd never forgive myself if I didn't at least try. Yours Truly, Ashley." 

"Yours Truly?!?" Dennis said. "She's writing this to nobody."

In addition, Dennis brought up how the letter was actually addressed to Jacobs' fans and not to Dennis herself.

"Are you kidding me?" she later said in the video.

However, Bird seemed to be on Dennis' side.

"Do you think somewhere a village is missing its idiot?" Bird replied, leading Dennis to laugh.

Dennis also re-shared a still from Bird's video and captioned it "@dannibird for real?" with laughing emojis.

Read

Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Apologizes to Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis

Instagram

It's no secret the Bravoleberties haven't gotten along since Jacobs came into the picture on season five. But after Jacobs criticized the way Dennis parents the two children she shares with Thomas Ravenel, the drama escalated.

"To all the Southern Charm fans, in general. And to Kathryn in particular. I owe you all an apology," Jacobs began. "I'd like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I'm not sure what made me think it was OK to speak to a mother that way. It wasn't. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don't deserve it."

Jacobs' apology came shortly after she revealed she had called it quits with Ravenel again.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Southern Charm , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Supermodel Poll

Who Do You Think Should Be Dubbed the Ultimate Supermodel? Vote Now

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Scolds Shannon After a Botched Home Goods Launch on Very Cavallari: "I'm Glad You're Crying"

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1504

Is Someone Poisoning Kris Jenner? Kourtney Kardashian Helps Her Mom Test Out Her Drinking Water on KUWTK

Kristin Cavallari, Daily Pop

Kristin Cavallari Vows She's ''Just Getting Started'' Amid Very Cavallari's Big Season 2 News

Luna Simone Stephens, School

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Admits She "Pushed a Boy" at School

Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie Hollman, RHOD

Why The Real Housewives of Dallas' Stephanie Hollman Opened Up About Her Past Suicide Attempt

Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, VMAs, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande Throws Shade at Nicki Minaj's Rival Travis Scott

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.