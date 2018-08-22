Quentin Tarantino Casts Uma Thurman's Daughter in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Is it time to let bygones be bygones?

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya Hawke has been cast in Quentin Tarantino's newest star-studded film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, according to Deadline. Other new additions to the cast include Lena Dunham of Girls fame, The Carrie Diaries' Austin Butler and Chilean film star Lorenza Izzo.

Hawke is slated to appear in Netflix's Stranger Things season 3 after starring in the TV miniseries Little Women.

What makes Hawke's casting in the film stand out is her mom's relationship to the famous director. Earlier in the year, Thurman spoke about her rocky relationship with the Inglorious Basterds director and how she felt unsafe while performing a stunt for Kill Bill. In a New York Times profile, the Pulp Fiction actress said she felt uncomfortable driving now infamous blue convertible because the car had been changed from a stick shift to an automatic. Tarantino allegedly refused her request to have a stunt double drive in the scene. "That was a death box I was in," she said.