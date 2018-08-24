Kristin Cavallari Proves She Wears the Pants on Very Cavallari: ''I'm With You Because I Love You, Not Because I Need You''

Miss independent!

Kristin Cavallari is proving she wears the pants when it comes to her and husband Jay Cutler's finances in this clip from Sunday's Very Cavallari season finale.

"Five year goal is Uncommon James PJ," Kristin gushes. "Is it gonna say Uncommon James on that s--t?" Jay asks. "F--k yeah it is!" the entrepreneur exclaims.

But Kristin isn't stopping there.

"And then my pad in Nashville," Kristin adds. "What would you do there?" Jay presses. "Well when I go to the office, I could just stay there then," Kristin insists. "Wait, what?" No, we're not doing that," Jay fires back.

That's not going to stop the Uncommon James boss from living her best life.

"Well, I could just buy it with my money," Kristin offers. "Ooh, you don't like that do you? Ooh, ooh, a little independence."

"'Cause you have your money, but then all of my money is our money," the former football player retorts.