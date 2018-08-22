12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

 

Summer skin is a thing and we've been on top of ours all season long—have you?

This time of year, skin is notorious for being extra dry and extra sun drenched. As a result we've been good boys and girls by stocking up on super hydrating face masks, serums and exfoliating peel pads. And while we can't ever get enough skincare, there's more to summer beauty than just that. A bright blue nail polish that mimics the ocean blue? Yep, we're all over that summertime staple. An ultra-nourishing lip conditioner? You better believe it. Heck there's even a few makeup staples thrown in there, too.

You may not have everything on this list, but don't worry summer isn't over yet. Our advice: Snag it all and test it out before the season ends!

 

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Moisturizing Lip Balm

BUY IT:  RéVive Intensité™ Moisturizing Lip Balm, $60

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Bright Blue Polish

BUY IT:  Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer, $28

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C

BUY IT:  Supergoop!® SPF 50 Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C, $19 

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Lip Stain

BUY IT:  Clarins Water Lip Stain, $28

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Collagen Cleansing Balm

BUY IT: Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $64 

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Brush-on SPF

BUY IT:  Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-on Sunscreen SPF 30, $65

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Ultimate Basics Eye Shadow Palette

BUY IT: Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette, $25 

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Hydrating Serum

BUY IT: Murad Hydro-Dynamic® Quenching Essence, $78 

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Highlighter Palette

BUY IT: Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Highlighter Palette, $58

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Hydrating Face Mask

BUY IT:  Kypris Cerulean Mask, $210

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Body Oil

BUY IT: OSEA Undaria Algae Oil, $48

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

Peel Pads

BUY IT: DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel, $88

Listen, any excuse to buy more beauty products is good enough for us! 

