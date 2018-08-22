12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

Summer skin is a thing and we've been on top of ours all season long—have you?

This time of year, skin is notorious for being extra dry and extra sun drenched. As a result we've been good boys and girls by stocking up on super hydrating face masks, serums and exfoliating peel pads. And while we can't ever get enough skincare, there's more to summer beauty than just that. A bright blue nail polish that mimics the ocean blue? Yep, we're all over that summertime staple. An ultra-nourishing lip conditioner? You better believe it. Heck there's even a few makeup staples thrown in there, too.

You may not have everything on this list, but don't worry summer isn't over yet. Our advice: Snag it all and test it out before the season ends!