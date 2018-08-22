Pink Stops Concert to Hug Teen Who Recently Lost Mom

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 2:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pink, Leah Murphy, Pinks Fan

Instagram

Here's yet another reason to love Pink.

On Monday, the artist stopped her concert to hug a young teen who recently lost her mom.

According to the girl named Leah Murphy, she and her mom had planned to see the show together, but before they could go, her mom passed away. So the young girl's aunt, Katrina Donkin, decorated posters for them to wave around, in the hopes that the artist would see them. And her wish came true!

Donkin told ABC News in Australia, the audience made way for the teen and her to reach the star in the front row, allowing the singer to hold the grieving daughter for what "felt like 20 seconds." As the 14-year-old shook with tears, the Beautiful Trauma performer told her, "It's going to be alright," and signed her hand.

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

Pink, Leah Murphy, Pinks Fan

Instagram

It was an especially emotional moment for the teen since "she relates to the music" and she is "a huge, huge fan of Pink, and so was her mum."

Pink's touching encounter with Leah comes after the singer was hospitalized with a gastric virus, which forced her to cancel two shows in Sydney. Then, when she was later spotted relaxing on the beach, paparazzi seized on the moment and accused the singer of canceling her concerts so she could relax on the beach. However, the artist set the record straight, telling fans, "This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."

Her response was praised by artists like Justin Timberlake and when she returned to the stage, she was supported by friends Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman.

Now that she is feeling better, the star is finishing out her Beautiful Trauma Tour in Australia.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Concerts , Australia , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Praises "Mature" Nick Jonas After Engagement

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Under Investigation by L.A. District Attorney in Sex Crimes Case

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Lincoln

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Send Daughter Lincoln Off to Kindergarten

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Accuser Jimmy Bennett Speaks Out About Allegations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.