The Truth About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Friendship With George and Amal Clooney

George Clooney's Lake Como spread has played host to the best of the best.

Tucked behind a row of hedges and a cluster of trees, the 18th century villa's garden is well-hidden from would-be looky-loos who board ferries hoping to catch a glimpse of Laglio, Italy's most famous artist-in-residence. As such, it's the perfect spot for the actor and his attorney bride Amal Clooney to dig into a discussion of headline news with CNN executive producer turned Glamour editor in chief Samantha Barry, debate politics with former presidential adviser David Gergen or talk shop with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. (Though in our mind that chat is laced with a few well-meaning jabs at Brad Pitt's current hairstyle.)

But this month the two-time Oscar winner's modern day Algonquin Round Table ("I was always enamored of that idea," he told The Hollywood Reporter of the set-ups. "All these really interesting, smart people, sitting around having conversations,") played host to perhaps its most famous pair. Just last weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—that would be Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle—claimed one of Villa Oleandra's 25 rooms and a seat at George's famed table.