Mindy Kaling Recreates Beyoncé's Vogue Cover

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mindy Kaling, 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mindy Kaling channeled Beyoncé on Wednesday by recreating Queen B's recent Vogue cover.

The 39-year-old actress shared a few side-by-side photos showing her donning a white ensemble and flower crown—just like Mrs. Carter did for the magazine's September issue.

"@Beyonce Pad Thai, Vogue Edition," the Champions star tweeted. 

"Beyoncé Pad Thai" was a reference to Kaling's show The Mindy Project. In one episode, Kaling's character, Mindy Lahiri, decided she needed a "warrior name" and dubbed herself "Beyoncé Pad Thai." However, this wasn't the show's only reference to the "Formation" singer. The sitcom even included Beyoncé's hit "Love on Top" at the end of one of its episodes. 

However, Kaling's love for Beyoncé stems far beyond the show. The actress has tweeted about seeing Beyoncé in concert, listening to her music and watching her documentary. Kaling has even wished Beyoncé a happy birthday on the social network.

Read

How Many People in the U.S. Share the Same Name as Beyonce? This Program Will Tell You

Then again, the relationship might not be completely one-sided. Kaling actually starred alongside Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter in the music video for Jay-Z's hit "Family Feud."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Mindy Kaling , Vogue , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Asia Argento Accuser Jimmy Bennett Speaks Out About Allegations

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share New Pics of Stormi Webster

Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Discuss Simon Cowell's Life-Changing Impact at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B Shares the Tiniest Glimpse of Baby Kulture

Kim Kardashian Gets a Tired Kanye to Pose For Photo

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Head-to-Toe Fall Denim Outfit Is Super Affordable

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.