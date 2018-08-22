Kim Kardashian Considers Possible Spinoff Show With Kanye West

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 11:32 AM
Four years of marriage, three children...and one reality TV show with Kanye West? Kim Kardashianisn't totally rejecting the idea.
E! News exclusively caught up with the reality star Tuesday night at Christie's and What Goes Around Comes Around's 25th Anniversary Auction in Beverly Hills, where we asked her when we might see her starring in a spinoff show with her famous husband.
"I don't know," she answered with a laugh. "I don't know if that's something he would do, but you know I was in Miami recently and it did make me really miss Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, so I think I gotta—I don't know. That would be really fun to revisit that."
The two sisters starred together in the third season of E!'s spinoff in 2013 after Khloe Kardashian joined Kourtney for the first two seasons.
Garguibo / SplashNews.com
Kim's Grammy-winning husband has been known to stay mostly out of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, save for a few cameos from time to time.
The mom of three does share updates on their life together via social media. Most recently, the two were photographed attending 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding ceremony in Miami. During the party, the couple stepped out for an ice cream run together. The rapper even sweetly lifted his wife out of their SUV to help her down.
Meanwhile, there's some speculation about the future of the couple's family as some reports have suggested the two are thinking about having a fourth baby. The parents welcomed their third child, second daughter Chicago West, in January via surrogate.
What does Kim have to say about potentially expanding their family? Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. to see our exclusive interview.
