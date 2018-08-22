Kim Kardashian Considers Possible Spinoff Show With Kanye West

Four years of marriage, three children...and one reality TV show with Kanye West? Kim Kardashianisn't totally rejecting the idea.

E! News exclusively caught up with the reality star Tuesday night at Christie's and What Goes Around Comes Around's 25th Anniversary Auction in Beverly Hills, where we asked her when we might see her starring in a spinoff show with her famous husband.

"I don't know," she answered with a laugh. "I don't know if that's something he would do, but you know I was in Miami recently and it did make me really miss Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, so I think I gotta—I don't know. That would be really fun to revisit that."

The two sisters starred together in the third season of E!'s spinoff in 2013 after Khloe Kardashian joined Kourtney for the first two seasons.