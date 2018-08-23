Kristin Cavallari Scolds Shannon After a Botched Home Goods Launch on Very Cavallari: "I'm Glad You're Crying"

Kristin Cavallari is seriously unhappy with her Uncommon James team right now.

After noticing a pricing glitch on their website for the brand's new home goods line, Kristin goes into the store to confront the girls about the snafu in this clip from Sunday's season finale of Very Cavallari.

"Brittainy, so what's goin' on?" an annoyed Kristin asks. "So it was assuming that the serving board is the same weight as this," head of operations Brittainy Taylor explains. "So, it's fixed. We ended up doing by weight so they're fine now."

Brittainy's not the only one who dropped the ball. Social media head Shannon Ford sent out a faulty newsletter than left home goods in the dust.

"Your newsletter, 'Click the photo above!' and you can't click the photo above. That's a huge problem on a launch day, a launch day!" Kristin scolds.

"I know, I just, I don't have the link if I don't know the link," Shannon insists.

But Kristin isn't here for Shannon's excuses.