Why Lauren Conrad Is Happy to Leave The Hills Behind—for Good

It's official: The Hills is the latest series to be revived, with MTV making the big announcement during the 2018 VMAs on Monday night.

Set to premiere in 2019, The Hills: New Beginning will reunite original cast members, inviting their children and friends along for the ride, as well as bring in new faces.

Cast members from the original series, which ran from 2006-2010, that are confirmed to take part in the docu-series include Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler.