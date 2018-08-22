Inside Vanderpump Rules Stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Engagement Party

While it may not be their wedding day just yet, it was time for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylorto get the party started.

Two months after announcing their engagement, the Vanderpump Rules stars gathered their loved ones at the Inn of the Seventh Ray on Tuesday night for an evening of celebrating their love. The soon-to-be bride and groom invited guests into their "Enchanted Engagement" party, set up in a terrace area with flowers galore.

Naturally, the couple and their famous pals arrived in style in a party bus. Before they even got to the venue, the fun had already begun as some drank out of a beer bong.

Once inside the party, there was a caricature artist set up for celebrity attendees like Lisa Vanderpump and Lance Bass to enjoy.