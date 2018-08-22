Inside Vanderpump Rules Stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Engagement Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 9:14 AM

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Jesse Grant/Bravo

While it may not be their wedding day just yet, it was time for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylorto get the party started. 

Two months after announcing their engagement, the Vanderpump Rules stars gathered their loved ones at the Inn of the Seventh Ray on Tuesday night for an evening of celebrating their love. The soon-to-be bride and groom invited guests into their "Enchanted Engagement" party, set up in a terrace area with flowers galore. 

Naturally, the couple and their famous pals arrived in style in a party bus. Before they even got to the venue, the fun had already begun as some drank out of a beer bong.

Once inside the party, there was a caricature artist set up for celebrity attendees like Lisa Vanderpump and Lance Bass to enjoy. 

Of course, the couple did not go without their famous co-stars, among them Kristen DouteStassi Schroeder and Scheana Marie, who will all also serve as some of Cartwright's bridesmaids. 

With family and friends in town to celebrate the future Mr. and Mrs., they didn't miss the chance to introduce their famous stomping grounds to the people in their life. 

"We are so blessed to have so many family and friends in town to celebrate our engagement," the bride wrote on Instagram. "I had to take my little brothers to @surrules for their first time in LA of course.."

There has been plenty of celebrating since the two lovebirds revealed they were going to head down the aisle. The night that the couple surprised fans with the news, Cartwright got yet another surprise when she walked into a room filled with her famous friends for a party in her and Jax's honor

Fortunately for fans, they'll be able to see all of the excitement unfold on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules

In the meantime, we eagerly await Jax and Brittany's walk down the aisle. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBUniversal family.)

