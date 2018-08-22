Country Singer Gretchen Wilson Arrested After Disturbance at Connecticut Airport

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 9:07 AM

Gretchen Wilson, Mug shot

Connecticut State Police

Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested on Tuesday after an incident at a Connecticut airport.

According to the police report, obtained by E! News, the Connecticut State Police were dispatched to Bradley International Airport in regards to a "minor disturbance" on an incoming flight. While interviewing the 45-year-old "Redneck Woman" singer, Wilson "became belligerent towards the troopers, and caused a disturbance," the report states.

"The accused was ultimately taken into custody for Breach of Peace," according to the document, which also states that Wilson's bond was set at $1,000. E! News has also obtained Wilson's mugshot, which shows her eyes closed.

Gretchen Wilson, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Wilson, who lives in Tennessee, has a court date scheduled for today in Connecticut.

Back in 2005, Wilson took home the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her hit song "Redneck Woman." Her latest album, Ready to Get Rowdy, was released just over a year ago in June 2017.

E! News has reached out to Wilson's rep for comment.

