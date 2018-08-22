Country Singer Gretchen Wilson Arrested After Disturbance at Connecticut Airport

Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested on Tuesday after an incident at a Connecticut airport.

According to the police report, obtained by E! News, the Connecticut State Police were dispatched to Bradley International Airport in regards to a "minor disturbance" on an incoming flight. While interviewing the 45-year-old "Redneck Woman" singer, Wilson "became belligerent towards the troopers, and caused a disturbance," the report states.

"The accused was ultimately taken into custody for Breach of Peace," according to the document, which also states that Wilson's bond was set at $1,000. E! News has also obtained Wilson's mugshot, which shows her eyes closed.