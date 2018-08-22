Asia Argento Admits to Having Sex With Teenage Accuser in Leaked Text Messages: Report

After Asia Argento denied claims of sexual assault published in The New York Times, TMZ shared an alleged text exchange between the actress and a friend in which Argento seemingly confessed to having sex with her accuser, Jimmy Bennett, while he was a minor.

E! News has not been able to independently verify the text messages.

On Sunday, The New York Times published a report claiming Argento had agreed to pay Bennett $380,000 after he accused her of sexual battery in a notice of intent to sue sent by his attorney in November 2017. The article was based on documents the newspaper received in an encrypted email from an unidentified party.

According to TMZ, Argento and the unnamed friend allegedly sent the texts following The New York Times' report. Per the published messages, Argento allegedly wrote, "I had sex with him it felt weird. I didn't know he was a minor until the shakedown letter."

TMZ also published a picture of Argento in which she and Bennett appeared to be shirtless and resting their heads against a pillow. In its report, The New York Times, citing the notice, wrote Argento asked Bennett to take photos of the two of them together after the alleged sexual encounter.

According to the alleged texts published by TMZ, the unnamed friend asked about "the photo taken in bed." Argento allegedly replied, "You can see my tits. That's all. It doesn't mean sh-t." She then allegedly added, "He is standing up."