Ariana Grande Jokes About Pete Davidson: "We're So Annoying, Huh?"

At least Ariana Grande is self-aware.

In the months leading up to the release of Sweetener, her fourth studio album, news of her whirlwind engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson dominated the news cycle. Yesterday, Grande snapped a selfie with her fiancé and shared it with her Instagram followers. Making fun of their neon jackets, the "God Is a Woman" singer joked, "Subtle jus like our love."

The photo was taken around the same time Grande pre-taped an interview with Michael Strahan, which aired on Good Morning America Wednesday. When he asked how she knew Davidson was "the one," Grande replied, "I mean, it's just like a feeling. That's so cheesy. Like, people are always like, 'When you know, you know.' And you're like, 'Oh, yeah. Whatever. OK.'"

Davidson is her soul mate, she added. "You just feel it, you know? All of it," she said. "He just ticks every box, and just gets better every day, and I'm very grateful for him. Life is beautiful." Grande even named a song on Sweetener after Davidson. "I didn't know what to call it, 'cause I was like...I made it just to, like, send to him, you know, as just like a nice little sentiment. Like a love letter," she said. Making fun of herself yet again, Grande joked, "We're so annoying, huh?"