TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Actress in the Top 32

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 9:00 AM
Welcome to the Top 32.
We've made it to the second round of our newly named TV's Top Leading Lady tournament (formerly Girl on Top), and now it's time for the actual tournament to begin! The 32 actresses with the most votes in the first round will now face off against one competitor each in the second round, and it's up to you to determine which 16 actresses face off in round three by voting in the poll below.
As always, you can vote as many times as you'd like for as many competitors as you'd like between now and when voting closes on Thursday afternoon. Rally all your friends to come and help you vote by directing them to @eonlineTV and by using the hashtag #ELeadingLady.
Voting in this round will remain open until Thursday, August 23 at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT.
You can look for round three to begin on Friday, August 24 at 9 a.m. PT.
