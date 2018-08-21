Pete Davidson Gives Ariana Grande a Kiss at Her Post-VMAs Sweetener Session

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson packed on the PDA in front of fans at her Sweetener session late Monday night.

Hours after making their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the couple headed to a Sweetener session after-party where Grande performed songs from her new album. Attendees at the performance posted footage to social media for the world to see. Before Grande took the stage, Davidson introduced his fiancée, calling her the "best person I know."

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 25-year-old singer then kissed as she walked to the microphone.