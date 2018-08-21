Attention Ben Affleck: Here's What Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Looks for in a Guy

Attention Ben Affleck! Here's something that may catch your attention.

After the A-list actor was spotted hanging out with Shauna Sexton over the weekend, fans are hoping to learn more about the Playboy model.

Lo and behold, the Internet did some searching and came across Shaun's Playboy profile that sheds some light on what she's looking for in a guy.

"Humor is so important," the Virginia native shared with the publication. "I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it's just not going to work."

While she claimed to be "very much single" at the time of the spring interview, Shauna shared more qualities she admires in a possible partner.

"I want someone who's able to compromise but doesn't sell himself short. I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are," she explained.