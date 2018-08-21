Hilary Swank Secretly Marries Philip Schneider

And it appears the actress was right. Just six months after her breakup, she and Schneider were spotted laughing and cuddling on the slopes of the Corviglia Snowpark in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Since then, Schneider and Swank have maintained a strong relationship, even as the actress endured hardship. The two-time Oscar winner retreated from the spotlight for three years to take care of her ailing father and only recently did she make her return to the big screen. "They'd given him a short time to live if he didn't get a lung transplant and thankfully, he got one and he's alive and thriving and well. I took three years off to be with him and help him through that life journey," she explained while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in March.

Now that her father is in good health, the 44-year-old has resumed her career and most recently starred in the FX series, Trust, alongside Brendan Fraser.