Nicki Minaj Puts Travis Scott on Blast Again, Compares Herself to Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks

Nicki Minaj is doubling down on her statements about Travis Scott and Spotify.

After slamming the rapper and his family on Sunday, Minaj went on her Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show to once again criticize the Astroworld artist for what she believes to be "unfair" promotional tactics. The artist claimed, "When [Scott] realized that Queen was about to [be] the Number One album in America, he and his label decided to have Kylie and baby Stormi put up a tour pass… He had her post and say, ‘Hey, me and Stormi can't wait to see y'all.' How are you selling something that does not have anything to do with your album but it is being counted on Billboard as album sales?"

She continued on her tirade, calling Scott the "Ho N---a of the Week" and accusing him of "selling f--king sweaters and telling y'all he sold half a million f--king albums, 'cause he didn't."