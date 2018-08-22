Kristin Cavallari Is Almost Brought to Tears After an Uncommon James Pricing Glitch on Very Cavallari

Someone seriously screwed up at Uncommon James!

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari comes to the awful realization that there is a pricing glitch on her website…amid the launch of Uncommon James' home goods line.

"Standard shipping $5.95, that can't be right," a puzzled Kristin shares with husband Jay Cutler. "Hold on a second, $5.95 is what I charge for the jewelry."

To make matters worse, the error isn't occurring on just one item, but on all the recent orders. "Oh my god! What the f--k," the mother of three expresses. "I'm actually losing money on that."

Per Kristin, customers are "literally ordering like five things" and paying only the bare minimum price for shipping. Having already discussed this potential situation with store manager Brittainy Taylor, Kristin is shocked to see that her right hand has failed at this particular task.