Kristin Cavallari Is Almost Brought to Tears After an Uncommon James Pricing Glitch on Very Cavallari

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 7:00 AM
Someone seriously screwed up at Uncommon James!
On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari comes to the awful realization that there is a pricing glitch on her website…amid the launch of Uncommon James' home goods line.
"Standard shipping $5.95, that can't be right," a puzzled Kristin shares with husband Jay Cutler. "Hold on a second, $5.95 is what I charge for the jewelry."
To make matters worse, the error isn't occurring on just one item, but on all the recent orders. "Oh my god! What the f--k," the mother of three expresses. "I'm actually losing money on that."
Per Kristin, customers are "literally ordering like five things" and paying only the bare minimum price for shipping. Having already discussed this potential situation with store manager Brittainy Taylor, Kristin is shocked to see that her right hand has failed at this particular task.
"Well, I'd shut down all the home goods until you guys get it figured out," Jay wisely advises his wife. "Go in there and tell them, 'We're taking it out of people's paychecks.'"
"This is insane," the Uncommon James boss relays. "I honestly feel like I'm gonna cry, which is so f--king stupid."
A "fired up" Kristin resolves to head to the store to deal with the situation head on.
"Not only have my girls let me down, but it looks bad on me," The Hills alum concludes in a confessional. "We had to completely take the home goods down. I'm paying these girls to get the job done and they didn't get it done."
